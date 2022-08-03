Estonia will approve a new aid package to Ukraine – Reinsalu

Shmyhal, Reinsalu

It will include weapons, ammunition, and training for the Ukrainian military. Also, Estonia would help in the reconstruction of Zhytomyr Oblast, the minister of Foreign Affairs said during the meeting with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

Shmyhal thanked the Estonian Government and people for the great support and assistance they provide to our country in all directions. He also expressed gratitude to the Estonian side for humanitarian aid and support for Ukraine on the way towards European integration, in particular, in the issue of obtaining the status of a candidate for EU membership.