UK will give Ukraine two mine-countermeasure ships – Ambassador

Latest news Ukraine

Ukrainian Ambassador to UK Vadym Prystaiko confirmed this in an interview with Suspilne. Ukrainian sailors are currently in the UK, training on the vessels as part of a program to possibly transfer up to nine of these ships.

The majority of surface combatants currently in the Ukrainian Navy are rigid hull inflatable boats, however, there is a single minesweeper. The addition of these British ships will undoubtedly raise the operational capability of the Ukrainian flotilla. However, they are still wholly outgunned and out numbered by the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Atlas News writes.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Articles
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags