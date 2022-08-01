UK will give Ukraine two mine-countermeasure ships – Ambassador

Ukrainian Ambassador to UK Vadym Prystaiko confirmed this in an interview with Suspilne. Ukrainian sailors are currently in the UK, training on the vessels as part of a program to possibly transfer up to nine of these ships.

The majority of surface combatants currently in the Ukrainian Navy are rigid hull inflatable boats, however, there is a single minesweeper. The addition of these British ships will undoubtedly raise the operational capability of the Ukrainian flotilla. However, they are still wholly outgunned and out numbered by the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Atlas News writes.