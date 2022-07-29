Ukraine hits Russian ammunition depots in occupied Donetsk, Kherson oblasts – VIDEO

The Directorate for Strategic Communications of the Ukrainian army confirmed that overnight into 29 July, Ukraine hit two Russian ammunition depots in Ilovaisk (Donetsk Obl) and Brylivka (Kherson Obl).

Reports about the explosions were spread in the night.

Reports on a large fire in Ilovaisk, Donetsk Oblast, also emerged at about 2:00 EEST. Around 3:00, detonations were still audible. Ilovaisk is a major railway hub west of Donetsk, about 40 km away from the battlefront.

📹 https://t.co/bjtDXnMcpz pic.twitter.com/42JKku5DuR — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 29, 2022