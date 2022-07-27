Zelenskyy awarded with Churchill Leadership Award

The Ukrainian President received it from UK PM Boris Johnson via video link on 26 June “for incredible courage, defiance and dignity in the face of Putin’s barbaric invasion.”

Johnson recalled how Zelenskyy confirmed on 24 February that Russia had invaded, adding: “In that moment of supreme crisis, you faced a test of leadership that was, in its way, as severe as Churchill’s challenge in 1940.”





Previous recipients included Prince Charles, former British Prime Ministers Margaret Thatcher and John Major, and former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.