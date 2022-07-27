Zelenskyy asks USA to give as many weapons as possible in the coming weeks so war does not drag into winter – Politico

The next three to six weeks are crucial; colder temperatures of winter will slow fighting to a grinding war of attrition that mainly benefits Russia, Rep. ADAM SMITH (D-Wash.), chair of the House Armed Services Committee, told of the requests from Ukrainian officials after visiting Ukraine.

Pressure mounts to give Ukraine Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) that can hit targets 305 km away, long-range missiles & long-range drones.