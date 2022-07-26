Putin’s gas war on Europe direct continuation of war on Ukraine – Kuleba

“Putin’s gas war against Europe is a direct continuation of his war on Ukraine. Wherever he can bring harm, he will. He will use every dependence Europe has on Russia to ruin the normal life of every European family. The only way is to hit back hard and get rid of any dependence,” Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.

Earlier, Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would reduce gas flows through Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe, citing equipment repairs.

