President Zelenskyy meets with delegation of German arms giant Rhenmetall to discuss strengthening partnership

President Zelenskyy meeting a delegation of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetal. Photo: president.gov.ua

According to a statement on the Ukrainian President’s website, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a delegation from Rheinmetall AG, a German defense and industrial manufacturer led by CEO Armin Papperger.

The discussions focused on the current state of cooperation between Ukraine and Rheinmetall AG and the future prospects for the partnership. Zelenskyy stressed the importance of deepening and intensifying the collaboration to meet the urgent needs of Ukraine’s defense forces and significantly strengthen the country’s defense capabilities.

“I am grateful to Germany’s leading defense company, as well as to the entire German people for their comprehensive assistance and support to Ukraine. We appreciate this important help in our struggle for freedom and democratic values,” Zelenskyy said, according to a post on his official Telegram channel.

In early March, Rheinmetall announced its plans to open a tank factory in Ukraine.

Rheinmetall is planing to supply or has been supplying Ukraine with a range of military equipment, including logistics trucks, reconnaissance systems, and air defense systems.

Tags: defense industry, Ukraine-Germany relations