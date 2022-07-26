At least 12 Russian serviceman died in Ukraine’s July 22 attack on Russian barracks in occupied Kadiivka, Luhansk Oblast

A video emerged on social media allegedly filmed on the evening of 22 July, in which a Russian serviceman shows the building destroyed by a Ukrainian rocket attack in occupied Kadiivka, Luhansk Oblast, saying that it was their base:

At the same time, various Russian sources circulated a list of 12 last names of the Russian servicemen allegedly killed in the incident.

Some sources reported that it occurred in Lysychansk, other claimed that it was a court building in Kadiivka. However, according to Kadiivka locals, it was the building of Kadiivka’s Polytechnic College, former technical school #9, occupied by Russians for at least 3 months.

In the connection this incident, Russian sources express condolences to the OMON special police unit from Sakhalin, Russia’s largest island lying north of the Japanese archipelago.

Ukraine destroys two Russian military barracks in occupied Luhansk Oblast, hits military infrastructure

