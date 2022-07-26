At least 12 Russian serviceman died in Ukraine’s July 22 attack on Russian barracks in occupied Kadiivka, Luhansk Oblast

A video emerged on social media allegedly filmed on the evening of 22 July, in which a Russian serviceman shows the building destroyed by a Ukrainian rocket attack in occupied Kadiivka, Luhansk Oblast, saying that it was their base:

Ukrainian troops destroyed Russian barracks in occupied Kadiivka, Luhansk Oblast Russian Telegram channels published names of 12 🇷🇺servicemen who died in the attack. In the allegedly 22 July video, a Russian soldier says their base was hit at 10 p.m.

📹via @666_mancer pic.twitter.com/byo3mmh8Mb — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 26, 2022

At the same time, various Russian sources circulated a list of 12 last names of the Russian servicemen allegedly killed in the incident.

Some sources reported that it occurred in Lysychansk, other claimed that it was a court building in Kadiivka. However, according to Kadiivka locals, it was the building of Kadiivka’s Polytechnic College, former technical school #9, occupied by Russians for at least 3 months.

In the connection this incident, Russian sources express condolences to the OMON special police unit from Sakhalin, Russia’s largest island lying north of the Japanese archipelago.

