Ukraine destroys two Russian military barracks in occupied Luhansk Oblast, hits military infrastructure

Last night, a series of explosions rocked occupied Khrustalnyi in Luhansk Oblast (pre-decomunization’s Krasnyi Luch, more than 70 km behind the Russian lines). Local sources reported that a hotel was destroyed that was used as barracks by the Russian army.

Another attack of unclear origin targeted the railway tracks near occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Yet, it is unclear whether it could have been the Ukrainian army’s rocket strike or partisan activities.

Yesterday, 23 July, One more facility used as the Russian military barracks was destroyed in occupied Kadiivka (formerly Stakhanov), Luhansk Oblast. According to local sources, it was the Stakhanov Polytechnic College where Russians took up residence three months ago:

Also yesterday, the Ukrainian troops hit an ammunition depot in occupied Horlivka hidden at a local machinery plant: the strike was followed by multiple detonations of the ammunition:

One more Ukrainian attack on the Russian rear facilities was a precise rocket strike on the Russian communication lines damaging the strategically important bridge over the Inhulets river in Kherson oblast:

This is one of only two vehicular bridges connecting the Russian grouping of forces near Kherson to the rest of the Russian occupied territories, the first bridge – Antonivskyi – over the Dnipro was damaged days earlier. The damage to the bridges didn’t fully cut the Russian supply lines yet as light vehicles can still cross both rivers – Inhulets and Dnipro – using these bridges, yet for now, the only reliable line to move the heavy equipment to Kherson for the Russians is the Antonivskyi Railway bridge over the Dnipro not far from its vehicular namesake.