Poland delivered PT-91 Twardy tanks for Ukraine

Poland delivered an unspecified number of PT-91 Twardy tanks for Ukraine, a Polish weapons agency spokesman confirmed. These are Polish modifications of Soviet T-72 tanks. They were supplied in addition to earlier provided 200+ T-72s.
News on the War in Ukraine