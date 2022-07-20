Damaged Antonivskyy Bridge in Kherson is “a key vulnerability for Russian forces,” British intelligence says

Latest news Ukraine

The strategically important Antonivskyy Bridge in Kherson was damaged June 19, but remained serviceable, Deputy Chairman of Kherson Oblast Administration Yuriy Sobolevskyi reported.
The bridge is “a key vulnerability for Russian forces,” British intelligence says adding “It is one of only two road crossing points over Dnipro River by which Russia can supply or withdraw its forces west of the river”

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Articles
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags