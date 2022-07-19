Russians hold more than 10,000 people in filtration camps at Mariupol – mayor

There are four “filtration centers” in the temporarily occupied Mariupol and on the outskirts of the city, where the Russians are already holding more than 10,000 people, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said at a briefing.

According to him, the Russian occupation authorities are holding captive many civil servants and municipal workers, there are no doctors in the filtration camps, which is why the people of Mariupol don’t receive medical assistance.

Boichenko added that Russians hold almost 2,000 men in one of those camps to mobilize them in the future.

