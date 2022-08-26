US calls on Russia to halt its filtration operations and forced deportations of Ukrainians

The US again called on Russia to “immediately halt its filtration operations and forced deportations and to provide outside independent observers access to identified facilities and forced deportation relocation areas within Russia-controlled areas of Ukraine and inside Russia itself.”
The call came after the US Department of State-supported Conflict Observatory program released a report that includes evidence of Russia-perpetrated filtration operations in, and forced deportations from, Ukraine. Such activities breach the Fourth Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians.
The report compiled by the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab documents 21 facilities in and around Donetsk oblast that are part of the filtration system.
Russian filtration facilities in and around Donetsk oblast according to the report by US Department of Conflict Observatory program: “There appear to be four types of facilities involved in filtration: registration, holding, secondary interrogation, and detention.”
