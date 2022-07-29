Polish special services identify 5 Russian filtration camps in occupied Ukraine

The special service published coordinates of the filtration camps in five settlements in the occupied east of Ukraine: Donetsk, Dokuchaievsk, Manhush, Novoazovsk, Starobesheve.

1.5 million Ukrainians entered Russia’s filtration camp system. From the beginning of its aggression against Ukraine, Russia began building a network of prisons and filtration camps to which Ukrainians are sent en masse. Those who pass the verification are forcibly sent to Russia, where they are often forced to be recruited into the Russian army and sent to the front. Those who don’t pass are subjected to torture, the report says.