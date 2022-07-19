European Commission doesn’t expect Russia to restart Nord Stream 1 bracing for worst-case scenario – Bloomberg

The European Commission doesn’t expect Russia to restart its Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline this week, according to Bloomberg citing Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn.

“We are working on the assumption that it doesn’t return to operation. And in that case, certain additional measures need to be taken,” Hahn said.

Meanwhile, citing “two sources [in Russia] familiar with the export plans,” Reuters says that Russia is going to restart the gas flow on time, on 21 July.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline accounts for more than a third of Russian natural gas exports to the European Union. Russia halted it for ten days of “annual maintenance” on July 11.

 

