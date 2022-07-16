Starting from January 1, 2023, natural gas supplies from Russia to Latvia will be prohibited.
Source: https://www.delfi.lv/news/national/politics/latvija-aizliegs-krievijas-gazi-un-izstradas-kodolenergijas-programmu-lemj-saeima.d?id=54546018
Latvia approved a ban on the supply of Russian gas starting in 2023
