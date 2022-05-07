Torture chamber, toilets in classrooms, and stolen lingerie

Article by: Anatolii Shara

Editor's Note In April, information about the Russian war crimes in Katyuzhanka as well as in the other occupied territories of the Kyiv Oblast was presented by the Ukrainian delegation to PACE. It was one of the messages that finally persuaded PACE to adopt Resolution 2433 "Consequences of the Russian Federation's continued aggression against Ukraine: the role and response of the Council of Europe." This is the first PACE resolution, which directly calls to "immediately establish a Special International Criminal Tribunal to investigate and prosecute the crime of aggression committed by the political and military leadership of Russia."

The picturesque village of Katyuzhanka is located 47 km north of Kyiv and is hidden in the deep woods. The area was seized by the Russian army in the early days of the war, and local residents have stayed under the occupation for more than a month.

It is the place where infamous Chechen troops were making their belligerent TikTok videos trying to convince the world that they had just in a couple of days they would take Kyiv (they did not).

There used to be two ways to get to Katyuzhanka: via Bucha, Irpin, completely destroyed Borodyanka, and through the river crossing in Demydiv. All the places were occupied by the Russians, therefore Katyuzhanka was fully cut off from the territories controlled by the Ukrainian army. On 1 April, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the entire Kyiv Oblast, including Katyuzhanka.

For more than a month local people have been living without electric power, heat, mobile connection, and the Internet. The mobile connection was finally restored on 14 April. Internet is functioning thanks to Elon Musk – his Starlink receiver is stationed in the building of the village council and currently providing everyone with access to the worldwide network.

Today, Katyuzhanka seems to be a very peaceful place. Only ruined buildings, burned out Russian tanks and APCs remind us that Russian troops have ever been here. As we arrived in the center of the village, Ukrainian military there were distributing humanitarian aid. We stopped there for a while trying to find out the directions to the local school. During the occupation, school served as the headquarters for all Russian troops that were preparing to attack Kyiv.

Local people gladly showed us the way. The first impression was that the school looks neat and clean, except for the broken locks on front doors, proving the presence of the Russian occupants some time ago. Although when I looked around, I realized that Russians were planning to turn the school into an impregnable fortress. I have never seen such a big amount of caponiers for tanks and armored vehicles. The entire area of the schoolyard was dug up by excavators.

We came inside and saw a tall handsome man, surrounded by women as they were actively chatting with each other. The man turned out to be the school principal Mykola Mykytchyk. In spite of being obviously busy, he agreed to give us a tour and told us what was going on at school during the Russian occupation. It was not difficult to notice how much Mykola loved his job. He was very eager and passionate talking about his school’s achievements, its teachers, and famous alumni.

However, when I tried to switch the talk to a topic of the Russian occupation, his eagerness and passion instantly disappeared without a trace. His hands began trembling, and tears filled his eyes. He wiped them away, looked at me, and said:

– Before the war, our school used to have 40 laptop and 50 desktop computers. Every single child could gain computer skills, both younger and senior students. Russian soldiers looted everything, leaving just empty boxes. And more than that: they looted the other school equipment such as interactive whiteboards, video projectors, and stole even pens and paints. Let me show you this.

He opened the door to the classroom. A strong smell of urine and feces quickly got into my nose and burnt the eyes. The unbearable smell nearly made me throw up. Barely helping myself, I asked: “What is that smell? Why is it coming out from the classroom?” Closing his nose with fingers, Mykola explained: “It used to be a brand-new classroom for the first-graders. Just after the renovation. But Russian soldiers arranged here a toilet for themselves”.

“Now let`s go to the toilet,” – principal offered. We walked in and saw several children’s mattresses in between of toilets together with empty food boxes. Russian soldiers slept and ate in the toilet. Looking at my completely confused face, the principal added:

“Neither do I understand, how normal people can sleep in the toilet and instead ‘go to the toilet’ somewhere else. It’s my firm belief that such an evidence has to be presented to the International Criminal Court. The whole world should be aware of the war crimes committed by Russians in Ukraine. Massacres, looting, violence against women, men, and children, toilets in classrooms. Everyone needs to know what is a so-called “mysterious Russian soul.”

The principal also showed us the other classrooms. Russians looted them too. Before going upstairs, Mykola stopped and said:

“You have to know, our school was not the only looted place. They robbed every single house they lived in. They took away everything from the second-hand lingerie and used soap bars to cars. They came to houses, telling that they were searching for the ‘Ukrainian military,’ but, in fact, they were simply looting.”

Mykola paused and continued:

“Actually, it’s nothing…we will restore all of it. Unfortunately, we cannot bring dead people back to life. The Russians created a torture chamber in the school basement, bringing people here from all over the Kyiv Oblast. It was a real torture chamber with all its attributes. There Russian soldiers were torturing innocent people and videotaping it. The bodies of those who could not stand up the torture and died were dumped by the Russians in the schoolyard. Then they forced local people to bury them nearby. There was an especially bizarre case – they brought here and tortured a Protestant priest. Later, they said that he had told them everything they wanted to know, and even had agreed to convert and become an Orthodox priest. Just imagine what the hell was going on here. I have no idea how people can be so cruel. Can you actually call them “people” after everything they have done?”

On the second floor, we’ve met one of the teachers. She invited us to her classroom. There we saw a message written by the Russian occupants on the school board.

“Kids, excuse us for such a mess. We tried to save the school, but there was shelling. Leave in peace, take care of yourself, and do not repeat the mistakes of your ancestors. Ukraine and Russia are one nation!!! Peace be with you, brothers and sisters! We wish you success in your studies. War will be over and you will be restoring your Motherland. Be fair and honest with each other, and give a helping hand to those in need. We hope, that we will be friends! You will become doctors, teachers, engineers, those who bring peace! God save you all, and sorry once again for taking the school. Russians.”

The teacher turned to us and started crying. After a while, she calmed down and said:

“How disgusting and cynical is to see such writings. After setting up a torture chamber – hurting, torturing, and killing people – they are telling the children to be humane. You know, they came to my place as well, looking for Ukrainian spotters. What do you think they have done? Right. They took away everything from my house: two TV sets, a hairdryer, a blender, frying pans, spoons, forks and, excuse me, even my lingerie together with sanitary pads. I am 55 years old and asked them: ‘Guys, why are you taking my panties and pads? There is nowhere in Russia to buy them? Maybe Russian women do not use them at all?’ They laughed at me: ‘Our “mamashi” [“mamas” – an arrogant and disrespectful way to call a mother in Russian – Ed.] will wear everything.’ They loaded it all onto their APC and went on to the next house. I hate these freaks so much.” https://euromaidanpress.com/2022/04/28/cruelty-murder-war-in-ukraine/?swcfpc=1

The school principal apologized to us as he had to leave. Soon Ukrainian Security Service officers arrived to inspect the torture chamber, and take away all military documents and the diary of a Russian soldier they found there.