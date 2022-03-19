Streaming provider creates online TV player for people affected by Russia’s war in Ukraine

Zattoo Ukrainian TV logo

Zattoo, one of Europe’s leading TV streaming providers, has developed a new online player with Ukrainian channels for people affected by Russia’s war . The player called Zattoo Ukrainian TV offers access to Ukrainian and international news channels.

In addition to the Ukrainian channels 1+1, 1+1 International, Inter, ICTV, Rada TV, Ukrayina 24, and UATV, the channel line-up of Zattoo Ukrainian TV includes international channels such as Al Jazeera, Euronews, OstWest and Deutsche Welle. The web player is free of charge, does not require prior registration, and has no advertising.

We would like to support all people affected by the war in Ukraine to easily inform themselves about the latest news without any barriers…Especially in times like this, the demand for up-to-date news and local media coverage is exceptionally high,– the company stated in its press release.

From 17 March 2022, the Ukrainian channels are also available for all existing Zattoo users in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The web player is available in Ukrainian and English using any major internet browser on a laptop, PC, tablet or smartphone with SD and HD video quality.

In case the internet connections are restricted, the channels can be listened to as audio-only streams, which consume less data and battery power. The web player can be accessed worldwide here.

Zattoo is one of the leading TV streaming providers in Europe with around 3 million users per month. Founded in 2005, the company has its headquarters in Zurich, as well as a location in Berlin. Since 2012, Zattoo has offered its technology to media companies and network operators worldwide as a TV-as-a-service platform. Since 2020, Zattoo is also the first certified carbon-neutral TV streaming provider.