How do the military forces of Ukraine and Russia compare? | Infographics

We visualized how the military forces of Ukraine and Russia compare, based on the 2022 rankings of the website Global Firepower. However, they must be taken with a grain of salt, if we are talking about prognoses for Russia’s war against Ukraine.
For instance, the comparison does not include the recent deliveries of western portable anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine, which albeit relatively cheap and small, would help stop tank battalions. As well, the comparison does not take into account the ever-increasing role of drones on the battlefield.
