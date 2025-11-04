Russia’s Kstovo refinery burns again as Ukraine continues striking nodes of Russia’s war economy

Ukrainian drones struck deep into Russian territory overnight on 3–4 November 2025, igniting a massive fire at the Lukoil oil refinery in the city of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod oblast, Russia, according to local authorities and news Telegram channels.
The refinery is one of Russia’s largest oil processing facilities, with an annual capacity of around 17 million tons. It supplies fuel to the Moscow region and produces over 50 types of petroleum products, including automotive gasoline, aviation and diesel fuel, as well as paraffins and bitumen.
Fire hits Lukoil refinery after drone attack
In the early hours of 4 November, residents of Kstovo reported a series of powerful explosions followed by a large blaze rising from the city's industrial zone. Ukrainian Telegram channels Exilenova+ and Supernova+ published videos and photos showing a red glow lighting the skyline and the open fire. One post, sharing photos of the fire, sarcastically noted that “nothing is burning… except the Lukoil refinery.”
Supernova+ reported that locals heard around 20 explosions before the fire broke out and smelled burning rubber in the air.
The Kstovo-based refinery was last targeted just a month ago.
Rosaviatsia, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, temporarily shut down airspace during the Kstovo attack and ordered a local airport closure, the closures in six other cities: Volgograd, Tambov, Penza, Saratov, Samara, and Belgorod.
Russia claims drones downed, but refinery still burned
The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that air defense forces intercepted 85 Ukrainian drones across several regions overnight. Of those, 20 were ostensibly shot down over Nizhny Novgorod oblast, where Kstovo is located.
