Europe must build weapons for Ukraine independently of Washington, says ISW analyst

Europe should develop direct defense production agreements with Ukraine rather than relying on Washington for weapons supplies, according to Mason Clark, an analyst at the Institute for the Study of War.

Clark argued that sustained Western support remains the only path to forcing Russia into negotiations. Moscow continues to advance maximalist demands for ending the war, making a just peace difficult to achieve in the near term.

The ISW analyst emphasized that consistent military aid from NATO and EU countries, combined with strengthened defense capabilities among allied nations, could compel the Kremlin to engage in genuine negotiations.

Clark's comments come as NATO members debate new approaches to supporting Ukraine. Most NATO countries reportedly expressed readiness to fund PURL — an initiative by US President Donald Trump that involves using allies' money to purchase American weapons for Ukraine. Several alliance members that have not yet joined the program faced pressure to participate.

The debate over weapons procurement reflects broader tensions about Ukraine's defense needs. While the United States remains a major supplier, European nations have begun exploring alternative approaches, including direct investment in Ukraine's defense industry and joint production agreements.

Ukraine has significantly expanded its domestic weapons production since 2022, but continues to depend on Western partners for sophisticated systems and large-scale ammunition supplies. The question of whether Europe should develop independent production capacity or continue purchasing through American channels remains central to discussions about long-term support for Kyiv.