Explosions kill three at Russian gunpowder production facility, eight injured

Safety regulation violations are the suspected cause of explosions that killed three workers at the Avangard ammunition plant in Sterlitamak on 17 October
byMaria Tril
18/10/2025
Explosions rocked the Avangard plant in Sterlitamak, Bashkortostan (Republic), Russia, on 18 October 2025. Credit: Euromaidan Press map done via Datawrapper
Explosions rocked the Avangard plant in Sterlitamak, Bashkortostan, on the evening of 17 October, killing three people and injuring eight others, according to the Russian Telegram channel Astra.

Three of the injured were hospitalized, says the head of the republic, Radiy Khabirov. Rescue operations continue at the site as more people may be trapped under the rubble.

All workers were evacuated from the plant following the incident. The exact cause of the explosions has not been established, though violations of safety regulations are considered a probable factor.

"The epicenter of the explosion was in a technological unit that produced nitrocellulose," Astra reports. The substance is used in manufacturing varnishes and plastics, as well as gunpowder.

The Avangard plant specializes in weapons and ammunition production and handles explosive materials disposal. The facility also manufactures chemical products.

