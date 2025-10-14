Atesh, a network of Ukrainian resistance fighters operating in occupied territories, reports significant operational problems affecting Russian air defense systems along the Zaporizhzhia front.

According to Atesh's latest statement, sources embedded in Russian air defense units describe the condition of equipment as "catastrophic."

The partisan organization attributes equipment failures to three main factors: international sanctions, Ukrainian military strikes against Russian military-industrial repair facilities, and defective components produced by overextended Russian defense manufacturers.

"Sanctions, rocket strikes by the Forces of Ukraine against repair enterprises and manufacturing defects have led to the mass failure of anti-aircraft complexes, including Tor air defense systems," Atesh reported on 14 October, citing information from its sources within Russian air defense units.

The degradation of equipment has forced Russian occupying forces to adopt makeshift deployment methods. "Due to the acute shortage of serviceable systems, the occupiers are forced to use tractors to tow launcher units to positions," Atesh states. The organization characterizes this practice as problematic: "Such a practice makes the equipment extremely vulnerable and turns expensive complexes into easy targets."

Shortages of spare parts present another operational challenge for Russian air defense units. According to Atesh, Russian defense enterprises operating under heightened production demands are manufacturing defective components that fail shortly after deployment. "Defense industry enterprises, working under intensified pressure, are producing low-quality components that fail after short-term use," the organization reports.

Atesh describes its intelligence gathering as systematic. "Each air defense complex we identify with coordinates and operation mode represents an opportunity for the Forces of Ukraine to deliver a precision strike," the organization states. It concludes that "the occupiers' air defense system is cracking at the seams."

The organization has issued a direct appeal to Russian military personnel. "Atesh calls on air defense unit servicemen: do not repair equipment destined for destruction. Contact us and preserve your life," the statement reads.

The claims cannot be independently verified. Russian military officials have not commented on Atesh's allegations.