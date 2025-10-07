Russian forces attack building with grain in Chernihiv Oblast

Russian forces launched a strike drone attack on the city of Novhorod-Siverskyi in Chernihiv Oblast on the morning of 7 October, according to the regional police.

The attack damaged an agricultural enterprise building where grain was stored, police reported. In another settlement within the same district, a drone strike hit a residential building, the State Emergency Service reported.

No casualties were reported from the attacks. Law enforcement opened a criminal investigation under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which covers war crimes.

The strike on Chernihiv Oblast was part of a larger overnight assault that targeted Poltava and Sumy oblasts, damaging railway infrastructure and energy facilities across multiple locations.

In Poltava, Russian forces hit a locomotive depot, power supply facilities, and traction substations, according to Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba. "Administrative and warehouse premises and rolling stock were damaged. Fires broke out, which were extinguished by rescuers. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Kuleba said.

The attack temporarily delayed trains on the Kharkiv-Lviv, Lviv-Kharkiv, and Kramatorsk-Lviv routes, though all services have resumed. An energy facility was damaged, leaving over a thousand households in Poltava and surrounding settlements without electricity.

Similar damage occurred in Sumy, where residential buildings were hit and parts of the city lost power, Kuleba reported. Railway traffic has been stabilized and critical infrastructure is gradually returning to operation.

"The enemy wants to disrupt the heating season and paralyze the work of Ukrzaliznytsia," Kuleba said.

The Air Force Command reported that Russia attacked with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Rostov region and 152 strike UAVs, including approximately 80 Shaheds. The drones were launched from Orel, Kursk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Chauda in occupied Crimea.

As of 09:00, Ukrainian air defense shot down or suppressed 88 Russian UAVs across the north and east of the country. Two rocket hits and 52 strike UAVs hit 10 locations, with debris falling at 2 additional locations.

On the morning of 7 October, Russian forces also struck the Sumy community with strike drones, targeting a civilian infrastructure facility in the Zarichnyi district