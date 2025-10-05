Russian drones hunt civilian cars in Kharkiv Oblast, kill two

Two men were killed and a volunteer injured in separate drone strikes on vehicles in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv Oblast, Ukrainian authorities reported.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, around 12:00 local time, a Russian attack drone, reportedly a "Molniya", struck a car traveling on a road in Kupiansk district. A 37-year-old volunteer driving the vehicle was injured.

Later, at approximately 14:00, an FPV drone hit another car in the village of Kolodiazne, also in Kupiansk district, killing two men aged 50 and 35.

The Prosecutor’s Office has opened pre-trial investigations into the incidents, classifying them as war crimes. The office continues documenting violations committed by Russian forces in the region.

Kupiansk district in eastern Kharkiv Oblast has endured 22 months of Russian offensive operations aimed at capturing the strategic rail hub that serves as a critical logistics center and potential gateway to the regional capital.

The city of Kupiansk itself now lies 90% destroyed with fewer than 1,700 civilians remaining from its pre-war population of 55,000.

Russian forces strike the area daily with glide bombs, artillery, and FPV drones deployed in ambush positions along roads to hunt civilian and military vehicles.

Russian infiltration attempts throughout the contested district make any movement extraordinarily dangerous for remaining residents.