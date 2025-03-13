Putin’s aide says Russia does not want a temporary truce

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aide, who participated in talks with the US on 18 February, Yuri Ushakov, claimed that Moscow is not interested in a short-term ceasefire with Ukraine, preferring instead to pursue a comprehensive peace settlement, Interfax reported on 13 March.

This statement comes as the US Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff has landed in Moscow to discuss these proposals.

The US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire was accepted on 11 March by Ukrainian team during negotiations between American and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia. The ceasefire would reportedly halt combat operations along the entire frontline, suspend long-range missile and drone strikes, and end operations in the Black Sea.

“We believe that our goal is a long-term peaceful settlement. We strive for this, a peaceful settlement that takes into account the legitimate interests of our country and our well-known concerns,” Ushakov claimed. “Some steps that imitate peaceful actions, I think, are not needed by anyone in this situation.”

The presidential aide revealed he had discussed Russia’s position with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. “I naturally commented on the agreements reached on a temporary ceasefire and explained our position that this is nothing more than a temporary respite for Ukrainian military, nothing more,” Ushakov said.

According to Interfax, Ushakov also mentioned that Putin might provide more details about Russia’s stance during a media briefing later on 13 March.

