Syrskyi: Ukrainians reposition to stronger defensive lines in Russia’s Kursk Oblast “if necessary”

Late on 12 March, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, announced that Ukrainian defense forces are repositioning to more advantageous defensive lines in Russia’s Kursk Oblast when necessary to preserve soldiers’ lives.

After more than 200 days of Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, the battle is reaching a decisive phase, with reports suggesting Ukrainian forces may be withdrawing from key positions. ISW reported on 12 March that Russian forces captured Sudzha, key town in the Ukrainian-held territory in the area.

Active combat operations are taking place in the operational zone of the Kursk military grouping, in the suburbs of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, and surrounding areas, according to Syrskyi’s statement on his Telegram channel.

“The enemy is deploying assault units of airborne troops and special operations forces to break through our defenses, push our troops out of the territory of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, and transfer combat operations to the territory of Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts,” Syrskyi said.

He noted that while trying to achieve political goals at any cost, “the enemy has already suffered and continues to suffer significant losses in the Kursk region.”

According to Syrskyi, since the beginning of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Kursk operation, which has been ongoing since 6 August 2024, Russian forces have suffered total losses exceeding 54,900 personnel. Of these, more than 22,200 are irrecoverable losses, and over 900 occupiers have been captured.

The top general emphasized that Russians are conducting unprecedented attacks on their own settlements. Due to air strikes on the city of Sudzha, this settlement has been “almost completely destroyed.”

“In the most difficult situations, my priority has been and remains the preservation of Ukrainian soldiers’ lives. To achieve this, Defense Forces units, if necessary, maneuver to more advantageous positions. Primarily, unmanned systems and artillery firepower are employed. I have issued all necessary orders for this,” Syrskyi stated.

He added that as of 18:00 on 12 March, Ukrainian troops were repelling eight enemy assault actions in the Kursk direction. Syrskyi assured that despite “increased pressure from the Russian-North Korean army, we will maintain defense in the Kursk region for as long as it is expedient and necessary.“

