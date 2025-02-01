Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

SBU detains Russian agent who planned terrorist attack near security service building in Kyiv

A 22-year-old woman from Lviv faces terrorism charges after SBU officers caught her transporting 7kg of TNT near a security service building in central Kyiv.
byMaria Tril
01/02/2025
2 minute read
detantion
The tools a detained 22-year-old Russian agent used to conduct a terrorist attack in the SBU building, January 2025. Credit: SBU
SBU detains Russian agent who planned terrorist attack near security service building in Kyiv

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) prevented a terrorist attack in central Kyiv, detaining a Russian agent who planned to detonate explosives near an SBU department building, the agency’s press service reported on 1 February.

According to the investigation, in December 2024, the suspect contacted a representative of Russian special services through a messenger group. She agreed to cooperate with Russia, the SBU reported. Her task reportedly was to commit a terrorist act that would cause casualties among SBU employees.

Russian special services are employing a systematic approach to destabilize Ukraine through hybrid warfare tactics, including psychological operations, disinformation campaigns, and recruitment for sabotage. This strategy aims to create panic among the population, disrupt military or security operations.

The detained woman reportedly rented an apartment opposite an SBU department building. She installed video cameras with remote access there. This allowed Russian representatives to monitor the administrative building, investigators said.

The woman brought 7 kg of TNT and detonators to the apartment. The SBU notes the location is not currently used by security service employees, who relocated to backup facilities during the full-scale invasion.

“The potential terrorist attack could have caused significant civilian casualties in the central part of the city,” the SBU press service reported.

SBU officers detained the suspect when she retrieved a bag with explosives from a hiding place. She was heading to the rented apartment.

The investigation revealed Russian services recruited a 22-year-old drug-dependent woman from Lviv through Telegram channels. She was looking for “quick money,” according to case materials.

Investigators seized a mobile phone she used to communicate with Russian special services.

The SBU has charged the suspect under several articles of Ukraine’s Criminal Code.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts