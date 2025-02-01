SBU detains Russian agent who planned terrorist attack near security service building in Kyiv

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) prevented a terrorist attack in central Kyiv, detaining a Russian agent who planned to detonate explosives near an SBU department building, the agency’s press service reported on 1 February.

According to the investigation, in December 2024, the suspect contacted a representative of Russian special services through a messenger group. She agreed to cooperate with Russia, the SBU reported. Her task reportedly was to commit a terrorist act that would cause casualties among SBU employees.

Russian special services are employing a systematic approach to destabilize Ukraine through hybrid warfare tactics, including psychological operations, disinformation campaigns, and recruitment for sabotage. This strategy aims to create panic among the population, disrupt military or security operations.

The detained woman reportedly rented an apartment opposite an SBU department building. She installed video cameras with remote access there. This allowed Russian representatives to monitor the administrative building, investigators said.

The woman brought 7 kg of TNT and detonators to the apartment. The SBU notes the location is not currently used by security service employees, who relocated to backup facilities during the full-scale invasion.

“The potential terrorist attack could have caused significant civilian casualties in the central part of the city,” the SBU press service reported.

SBU officers detained the suspect when she retrieved a bag with explosives from a hiding place. She was heading to the rented apartment.

The investigation revealed Russian services recruited a 22-year-old drug-dependent woman from Lviv through Telegram channels. She was looking for “quick money,” according to case materials.

Investigators seized a mobile phone she used to communicate with Russian special services.

The SBU has charged the suspect under several articles of Ukraine’s Criminal Code.

