Ukrainian FM says Putin lies about his peace intentions, demands pressure on Moscow after Russian drone kills nine civilians in Sumy

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has urged stronger pressure on Russia following a Russian drone strike on an apartment building in Sumy, which killed nine residents and injured others, including an 8-year-old girl.

The Russian military regularly attacks Ukrainian oblasts with various types of weapons. Russia denies targeting civilian infrastructure despite documented attacks on homes, schools, hospitals, and utilities that kill civilians. Ukrainian authorities and international organizations classify these strikes as deliberate war crimes.

“In Sumy, a Russian drone killed three elderly couples in their sleep—aged 74 and 69, 65 and 64, 61 and 61. Others, including an 8-year-old girl, were wounded. Putin claims he is ready for negotiations, but this is what he actually does. The only thing that works against liars is force,” Sybiha said.

His words came before the rescue operation had ended when the State Emergency Service had found six people under the rubble. Later, Ukraine’s Interior Minister, Ihor Klymenko, reported that the number of casualties from the Russian drone strike on a residential building in Sumy rose to nine.

“Rescue operations at the site have now been completed after 19 hours of clearing debris. 13 people were injured, including an 8-year-old girl. The attack also damaged two apartment buildings and over 20 vehicles,” informed the Ukrainian minister.

At the attack site, a resilience center was set up by emergency services which remains operational 24/7 to assist those affected.

The strike damaged five apartments across four floors. The building lost power, water, and heating. The attack broke windows and balconies in over 80 units and damaged 20 vehicles, according to the Sumy City Council. Sumy Gas Networks reports that 40 households lost their gas supply.

In response to the tragedy, 30-31 January have been declared days of mourning in Sumy for the victims of the attack.

