To mark the anniversary of the Heroes of Kruty, Ukraine’s cyber group from the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense launched a DDOS attack on the digital infrastructure of Russian companies Gazprom and Gazpromneft, sources in the agency told UNIAN.

On 29 January, Ukraine commemorated the Day of Remembrance of the Heroes of Kruty, honoring young defenders who fought in the battle against the Bolshevik advance on Kyiv. From a small contingent of approximately 500-600 Ukrainian cadets and volunteers who faced off against a much larger Bolshevik force of around 4,000 soldiers, over 300 Ukrainians were killed. Their sacrifice has become a symbol of Ukraine’s struggle for independence.

Sources within Ukraine’s intelligence community said that the Ukrainian cyberattack specifically targeted online services critical to the functioning of Russia’s occupying forces.

Since 28 January, customers of these companies have been unable to access their personal accounts, use online services, pay for fuel with fuel cards, or manage bonuses. In response to complaints, Gazprom representatives attributed the issue to a “temporary technical glitch” without providing further details or a timeline for resolution.

“Today’s troubles for Russian drivers are a message from our brothers of 1918, the heroes of the battle at Kruty, who over a century ago dealt a blow to the criminal Russian forces under Muravyov. Today, we continue the fight of those defenders of Kyiv, both on the front lines and in cyberspace. Glory to Ukraine!” said HUR.

Earlier, the agency reported that Russia planned to recruit at least 126,000 “special contingent” soldiers to replace losses in the war against Ukraine.

Specifically, this refers to Russians who are serving prison sentences, are under investigation, have financial debts, or have other issues.

Read also: