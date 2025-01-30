Support us on Patreon
Decorated Russian skaters die in U.S. plane crash

Skaters Evgeniya Shishkova and Vadim Naumov are among the victims of the tragedy in the US
byLesia Dubenko
30/01/2025
1 minute read
Evgeniya Shishskova and Vadim Naumov
Skaters Evgeniya Shishskova and Vadim Naumov/YouTube screenshot
Two Russian US-based skaters, Evgeniya Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, were onboard the plane that collided with a military helicopter in the US

Their deaths have been officially confirmed. A total of close to 60 people, including 14 ice skaters and their coaches, were onboard the American Airlines flight that collided with a UH-60 Black Hawk on its final approach to Reagan Washington National Airport in Alexandria, Va., almost 9 p.m. EST.

The couple won multiple championships, including the world championship in 1994, before leaving Russia for the US in 1998. Their son Maxim was born there and now represents the US at ice skating championships.

They lived in Connecticut. Their political views and stance on the Russo-Ukraine war are not immediately available.

Both the plane and the helicopter fell into the Potomac River.

There are no survivors, with rescuers recovering 19 bodies by press time.

