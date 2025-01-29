Support us on Patreon
Ukrainian defense ministry acquires first locally-made military trucks under state guarantees

More than 50% of the production of these trucks is localized in Ukraine.
byOrysia Hrudka
29/01/2025
Photo source: Ministry of Defense
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has delivered all-wheel-drive military trucks from a domestic manufacturer to combat brigades in January. These vehicles will be used for special and combat missions.

According to the ministry’s press service, this marks the first batch of transport vehicles purchased under a state-guaranteed contract for the supply of weaponry and military equipment to the armed forces.

“The state contract was signed in December 2024, and by January 2025, we received approximately 80 military trucks with 4×4 and 6×6 wheel configurations. These vehicles are designed to transport personnel and military cargo,” stated Hlib Kanevskyi, Director of the Procurement Policy Department of the Ministry of Defense. More than 50% of the production of these trucks is localized in Ukraine.

Kanevskyi emphasized that in 2024, the Ministry of Defense prioritized the procurement of rear-line military equipment under state guarantees. This included armored vehicles, medical evacuation vehicles, specialized military trucks, mobile bath and laundry complexes, and fuel tankers.

In 2025, the ministry will shift its focus toward acquiring offensive weaponry. The Ministry of Defense has also launched licensed production of modern FPV drones at one of its state enterprises.

