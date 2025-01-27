North Korean forces show signs of temporary frontline pause in Russian Kursk region after heavy losses – Sky News

North Korean troops have temporarily pulled back from their frontline positions in Russia’s Kursk region, a Ukrainian special forces commander has revealed in an interview with Sky News. The pause in forward operations comes after the forces sustained heavy losses in recent engagements with Ukrainian forces.

Commander “Puls” of the 1st Combat Divers Battalion of Special Operations Forces emphasizes that this is likely a temporary measure, with North Korean forces expected to return to combat operations soon. “They’re still present, training or waiting for reinforcements. Something is happening, they’ll be back soon,” he said from his secret base in northeastern Ukraine.

Recent battlefield encounters have revealed striking details about North Korean combat behavior. Ukrainian forces report that the North Korean soldiers display remarkable discipline and determination, though often at a fatal cost. Soldiers have been observed advancing “like something out of World War Two” in large groups of 20, 40, or even 60 men, making themselves vulnerable to modern drone and artillery attacks. Despite casualties among their ranks, they continue to push forward in what Ukrainian commanders describe as evidence of “brainwashing.”

Forensic evidence collected from the battlefield provides unique insights into the North Korean deployment. Ukrainian special forces recently conducted a mission to gather DNA samples and documents from approximately 25 North Korean soldiers killed in a drone and artillery barrage. The recovered materials revealed that the soldiers carried only ammunition and chocolate as supplies, notably lacking even water bottles. Personal effects found on the casualties included letters home, photographs of family members, and handwritten notes about their combat experiences.

The North Korean forces stand out for their distinctive appearance and equipment. “They were all clean-shaven and perfectly groomed, like models,” Commander Puls noted, describing troops who appeared to be between 25 and 35 years old. Their equipment is reportedly superior to many Russian units, though they lack heavy armor and rely on golf buggies for ammunition transport.

A particularly notable aspect of their combat behavior is their apparent refusal to be captured. Ukrainian forces report instances of North Korean soldiers using grenades to take their own lives rather than risk capture, with at least one soldier reportedly shouting “For General Kim Jong Un” before his death.

Coordination between North Korean and Russian forces has proven problematic due to language barriers. Ukrainian forces have intercepted communications revealing instances where North Korean units accidentally targeted Russian positions. Additionally, while North Korean troops would storm Ukrainian positions at great cost, Russian forces often failed to exploit these gains.

While neither Moscow nor Pyongyang has officially confirmed the deployment, Western intelligence sources estimate that North Korea has sent approximately 11,000 troops to support Russian operations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently stated that about 4,000 of these troops have been killed or wounded since their arrival on the battlefield last month.

