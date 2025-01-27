Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

EU sanctions cost Russia € 400 billion, says French foreign minister

EU sanctions strip Russia of €400 billion, equivalent to three years of war funding, as Brussels targets cyber attackers and extends restrictions to Georgian officials amid democracy concerns.
byOlena Mukhina
27/01/2025
2 minute read
European Union Flags. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Thijs ter Haar.
Flags of the European Union, illustrative image. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Thijs ter Haar.
EU sanctions cost Russia € 400 billion, says French foreign minister

On 27 January, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s regime has lost around €400 billion due to EU sanctions, Ukrinform reports.

Since the start of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine in 2022, the EU has implemented a sanctions regime against Russia, targeting key sectors of its economy, such as finance, energy, technology, and luxury goods. However, Moscow has employed various tactics to bypass the restrictions, including utilizing complex financial schemes, falsifying the nature or origin of goods, and relying on third-country jurisdictions that have not adopted similar sanctions.

Nevertheless, Barrot emphasized that €400 billion in Russian losses due to the EU’s sanctions is equivalent to three years of Russian war funding against Ukraine, adding that these economic measures would continue.

He also announced that the EU plans to sanction three Russian nationals—two aged 26 and one aged 45—responsible for cyberattacks aimed at destabilizing Estonia.

Furthermore, Barrot revealed that after the Council meeting, the EU would announce sanctions targeting Georgian government officials. These measures will include suspending visa facilitation for Georgian diplomats and officials, with the EU urging the Georgian government to end its crackdown on protesters, journalists, and civil society activists.

The EU will also unveil a new support package for Moldova, which continues to face an energy blockade from Russia. Barrot stressed that Russia intended to disrupt Moldova’s democratic processes and electoral debates as the country seeks to join the EU.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that he could impose further sanctions on Russia should the country’s leader, Putin, decline to engage in peace talks. In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump called on Putin to “make a deal,” warning that Russia’s economy is “collapsing” and will “only get worse.”

However, after the statement, Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesperson, stated that Russia sees “nothing new” in Trump’s recent remarks. He stated that during his first term, Trump frequently used sanctions because “he enjoys such methods.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts