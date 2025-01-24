Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Trump claims Russia stole US hypersonic missile designs during Obama presidency

Kremlin dismisses Trump’s technology theft claims while continuing to deploy 1,500km-range Zircon missiles against Ukrainian infrastructure.
byOlena Mukhina
24/01/2025
2 minute read
nuclear strike usa russia
Photo: Screenshot | The video clip focuses on the multiple launches of the Sarmat hypersonic missile
Trump claims Russia stole US hypersonic missile designs during Obama presidency

US President Donald Trump said during an interview with Fox News that Russia allegedly stole the design of a hypersonic missile from the US during Barack Obama’s presidency.

Russia has used its 3M22 Zircon hypersonic missiles in its war against Ukraine, with the first confirmed deployment in 2023. These missiles, capable of speeds up to Mach 9 and ranges of 600–1,500 kilometers, are touted as highly maneuverable and difficult to intercept. They have been used in attacks on Kyiv, causing casualties and infrastructure damage. Despite their advanced technology, Ukraine’s air defense systems, such as Patriot and SAMP/T, have successfully intercepted such missiles, but damage was caused by their fragments.

When asked by a journalist why the US does not have hypersonic weapons while Russia and China do, Trump said that Russia stole the design for such missiles from the US after someone leaked classified information to the Russians.

“Russia stole the design, they got it from us. Some bad person gave them the design. I authorized the building of hypersonic, and we are doing super-hypersonic actually, which is even a step better, and we will have them starting fairly shortly,” said Trump, adding that this happened during Obama’s presidency.

It is not the first time Trump has made such assertions. Both as a candidate and a former president, he has repeatedly claimed that Russia appropriated US hypersonic technology. In 2023, he told supporters that Russia had stolen designs for what he referred to as “super-duper missiles,” according to Defense Blog.

The Kremlin has consistently denied these allegations. Responding to previous claims, Russian officials stated, “We have our own missile, a great missile,” dismissing the accusations of technological theft.

On 21 January, Trump announced at the White House that he could impose further sanctions on Russia if the country’s leader, Vladimir Putin, declines to engage in peace talks. In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump called on Putin to “make a deal,” warning that Russia’s economy is “collapsing” and will “only get worse.”

However, Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesperson, responding to Trump’s claims, stated that Russia saw “nothing new” in his remarks about imposing sanctions. He stated that during his first term, Trump frequently used sanctions because “he enjoys such methods.”

He added that Russia is allegedly open to “equal dialogue” with the US, claiming that Moscow is waiting for signals from Washington, which, according to him, have yet to appear.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!