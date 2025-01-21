Ukraine’s ombudsman seeks Qatar’s help to rescue children from Russia

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on social media on 21 January that he met with Qatar’s Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, to discuss the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Since 2022, Moscow troops have also deported 19,500 Ukrainian children to Russia, with fewer than 400 successfully returned to Ukraine. Many of these children have faced coercive adoptions and indoctrination in Russian institutions, raising significant concerns about their well-being and rights.

“During my visit to Qatar, I had an important meeting with Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi. We focused on humanitarian issues, particularly the return of Ukrainian children and civilians,” said Lubinets.

He noted Qatar’s successful track record in mediating child repatriation, including practical steps to reunite children with their families in Ukraine and rehabilitation programs for those recovered.

Ukraine is optimistic about extending this collaboration, said Lubinets. The ombudsman also expressed gratitude to Qatar for its dedication to humanitarian efforts, emphasizing that joint initiatives are a crucial step toward safeguarding the rights and well-being of Ukrainian children and civilians.

In January 2025, HUR, Ukraine’s intelligence agency, reported that 1,358 Ukrainians were freed from Russian captivity in 2024. Kyiv managed to conduct 11 prisoner exchanges throughout the year.

