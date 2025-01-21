Support us on Patreon
Ukraine to become “humanitarian superpower,” UN official says

Ukraine’s NGOs have developed such expertise during Russia’s invasion that they’re positioned to lead future global humanitarian efforts, says UN deputy secretary-general.
byOlena Mukhina
21/01/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian grain fields. Source: UkrInform
Deputy UN Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher said in an interview with Ukrinform that the experience and expertise gained by Ukrainian non-governmental organizations during Russia’s aggression position Ukraine to become a leading exporter of humanitarian aid.

Despite ongoing military threats, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recently announced the delivery of 500 tons of Ukrainian wheat flour to Syria under the “Grain from Ukraine” humanitarian program, which is in partnership with the UN World Food Programme.

Commenting on the “Grain from Ukraine” initiative, Fletcher highlighted Ukraine’s growing role as both a recipient and a donor of aid.

“Ukraine is poised to play an even larger role, not only as an aid recipient but also as a significant exporter. Ukrainian NGOs have developed such expertise and capacity during the humanitarian crisis that they are set to lead global humanitarian efforts in the future. In my view, Ukraine will become a humanitarian superpower,” Fletcher said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy offered Ukraine’s assistance to the US in combating the massive wildfires raging in California. The Ukrainian presiden directed the Minister of Internal Affairs and Ukrainian diplomats to prepare for the deployment of Ukrainian teams, including at least 150 Ukrainian firefighters to support rescue efforts in California.

