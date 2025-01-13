Support us on Patreon
Russia takes 12 Ukrainian war orphans to Moscow for brainwashing tours

Russian forces deport 12 Ukrainian war orphans from occupied Khartsyzsk to Moscow for propaganda activities and placement with Russian families, continuing systematic cultural erasure campaign.
More children return to Ukraine from Russian occupation.
Illustrative photo of Ukrainian children. Credit: Save Ukraine NGO
The Russian-installed authorities have taken 12 Ukrainian children from a local social shelter in the temporarily occupied town of Khartsyzsk, Donetsk Oblast, to Moscow for “Christmas holidays,” reports the Ukrainian Center for National Resistance.

According to Ukraine’s estimates, Russia has deported nearly 20,000 children from occupied territories since the beginning of the all-out war. Kyiv has returned only 800 of them. The Ukrainian authorities are seeking information about Ukrainian children through Europol, as well as European and global institutions.

“On the Christmas holidays, the occupiers took twelve children from the temporarily occupied Khartsyzsk to Moscow. All the children are residents of the Khartsyzsk social shelter for those who lost their parents due to the Russian invasion,” the Center states.

The children from the shelter also include those who lived along the front lines and lost their homes.

During their stay in Moscow, the orphans will participate in propaganda tours to “places of glory” in Russia. Such excursions aim to erase their Ukrainian identity and brainwash them. At the same time, the Ukrainian children will live with Russian families for “the purpose of assimilation.”

“Russians are committing genocide against Ukrainians in the 21st century, openly denying the right of the Ukrainian nation to exist. One of the most horrific aspects of this policy is the attempt to alter the self-identity of Ukrainian children. This is not just a policy but an attempt to destroy the nation and condemn Ukrainians to forget their past,” emphasizes the Resistance Center.

In December 2024, representatives from Ukraine’s government, along with Yale’s investigators, planned to present new evidence before a special meeting of the UN Security Council that supports charges that Russia has stolen Ukrainian children and forced them to take Russian identities. 

A new report leveraged open-source intelligence and satellite imagery to identify Russian government aircraft allegedly used to transport Ukrainian orphans from Russian-occupied areas in eastern Ukraine.

Yale’s Humanitarian Research Lab claimed that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin ordered this program, with its implementation overseen by senior officials within Russia’s federal government.

