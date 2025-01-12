Eng
Ukraine’s sappers clear about 30 km², neutralize over 1,500 explosives in one week

byYuri Zoria
12/01/2025
Sappers of the ate Special Transport Service of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry clearing mines. Photo: the Sevice’s Facebook page
The State Special Transport Service of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry says its sappers cleared 2,767.18 hectares of territory and neutralized 1,557 explosive objects over the past week.

The Service’s demining efforts are part of a joint collaboration involving various Ukrainian agencies, such as the Emergency Service, and international volunteers to clear large areas of Ukraine, which have become the most heavily mined in the world due to Russia’s ongoing invasion.

According to the Service’s Facebook post, the highest concentration of explosive objects was found in southern Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast, where sappers neutralized 1,159 explosives.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, the State Special Transport Service units have reportedly neutralized a total of 210,299 explosive devices and cleared or inspected over 182,331 hectares of land.

Infrastructure clearance details According to the report, the demining operations have covered:

  • 1,059.86 kilometers of roads
  • 2,736.21 kilometers of railroad tracks
  • 517.50 kilometers of power lines
  • 82.06 kilometers of gas pipelines
  • 380.72 hectares of residential areas
  • 466.75 hectares of forests
  • 25.78 hectares of water areas

