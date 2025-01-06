Russian attacks on Ukraine’s northern Sumy Oblast increase fourfold in comparison to last year

Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast, bordering in particular Russia’s Kursk Oblast, have increased fourfold in early 2025, with a marked shift toward drone warfare, regional officials reported.

The region recorded 338 attacks in just five days of 2025, highlighting an intensification of Russian military pressure along the northern border.

“We are recording four times more attacks compared to last year, with a new emphasis on FPV drones, which weren’t used at all last year. Now we’ve seen 129 FPV drone attacks, along with guided aerial bombs, Shahid drones, and other unmanned aerial vehicles,” Sumy Oblast Military Administration head Volodymyr Artiukh said on national TV.

Despite the escalation, Ukrainian air defenses have demonstrated enhanced capabilities. In the first five days of January, they successfully intercepted 44 enemy drones, presumably mostly Shahed or other long-range drones, since FPV drones are not being intercepted by traditional air defense systems.

The Sumy and Shostka districts have borne the brunt of Russian artillery and aerial attacks. While Russian forces have not crossed the border, Ukrainian military and border guards have successfully repelled several attempted infiltrations by Russian sabotage groups.

Officials emphasized that work continues to strengthen the region’s air defense capabilities.

As was previously reported, Ukrainian forces launched a new offensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast on 5 January 2025, following the previous rapid advances in August 2024 and subsequent numerous Russian counter-attacks involving North Korean troops.

