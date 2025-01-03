Ukraine yet to receive Patriots promised in June, says Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that Ukraine still hasn’t received the Patriots air defense systems promised at the NATO summit in Washington, D.C., in July 2024.

He stated this during an interview with Ukrainian journalists, broadcast on the United News telethon.

“I consider the decision in Washington regarding five additional Patriot systems to be a significant achievement in terms of NATO. Not all of them have arrived yet, but the decision is positive, and the irreversible course of our NATO membership, supported by all Alliance countries, is clear,” Zelenskyy stated.

Meanwhile, he already made it clear that Ukraine needs more Patriot systems. In a meeting with Iratxe García Pérez, the leader of the Socialist and Democrats Group in the European Parliament, he emphasized that at least 10-12 additional systems are necessary.

“An additional 10–12 Patriot systems for Ukraine would ensure our survival and render the war meaningless for [Russian dictator Vladimir] Putin. If our skies are fully protected, they lose their aerial superiority. No guided bombs, missiles, ballistic weapons, or otherwise could strike Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, energy facilities, hospitals, schools, or universities,” the President stated on 10 December 2024.