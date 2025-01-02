2024 becomes the warmest year in Kyiv ever, exceeding the climate norm by 2.4°C

The Borys Sreznevskyi Central Geophysical Observatory reports that 2024 was the warmest year on record in Kyiv, with an average annual temperature of +11.4°C, exceeding the climate norm by 2.4°C.

Winter demonstrates the largest temperature deviations, with snow becoming a rare occurrence where it previously fell nearly throughout all winter.

Every month in 2024 surpassed historical averages, with February and September showing the most dramatic deviations at 5.7°C and 5.2°C above normal, respectively. The temperature ranged from -15.8°C on 9 January to +36.0°C on 16 July, with the city recording 52 temperature records throughout the year.

Annual precipitation reached 642 mm, or 104% of the normal level. However, the distribution was notably uneven, with April and June receiving about double their monthly norms, while May and September saw only 23% and 36% of typical rainfall respectively.

This unprecedented warming trend was observed at the observatory’s monitoring station in Kyiv, marking 2024 as the warmest year since measurements began in 1855.

