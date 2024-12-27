Eng
FT: Western tools found in production of Russia’s new Oreshnik missile

A Financial Times investigation reveals Russian missile production still relies on German and Japanese CNC systems, bypassing sanctions.
byYuri Zoria
27/12/2024
2 minute read
RS-26 Rubezh thought to be what Putin calls the Oreshnik. Credit: Militarnyi.
FT: Western tools found in production of Russia’s new Oreshnik missile

Russian missile manufacturers still rely heavily on western technology despite sanctions, with companies involved in producing the new Oreshnik missile actively seeking workers familiar with German and Japanese equipment, the Financial Times reports.

Following Russia’s November strike on Dnipro city with the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile, carrying multiple warheads, Russian leaders started mentioning this weapon on multiple occasions as some kind of wunderwaffe. The Oreshnik is based on the RS-26 Rubezh, a nuclear-capable ballistic missile. ISW sees Putin’s “continued fixation” on the Oreshnik as a signal that the Kremlin “may be searching for off-ramps from its continued nuclear saber-rattling narrative,” which is losing credibility.

According to FT analysis, two major Russian weapons engineering institutes identified by Ukrainian intelligence as developers of the Oreshnik missile – the Moscow Institute for Thermal Technology (MITT) and Sozvezdie – have been advertising for workers experienced with specific western metalworking systems.

The job advertisements, tracked by FT, specifically request knowledge of control systems made by Japan’s Fanuc and Germany’s Siemens and Heidenhain. These computer numerical control (CNC) systems are crucial for high-precision manufacturing required for missile production.

Oreshnik missile. Infographic: FT

Evidence of continued western tech usage extends beyond job postings. A video from Titan Barrikady, another defense company involved in Oreshnik production, shows a worker near a Fanuc-branded control device, FT says.

Despite Russia’s attempts to source alternatives from China, FT analysis shows Chinese-made CNC devices predominantly use western controllers. At a major Russian trade fair in 2024, the Economic Security Council of Ukraine found that 11 out of 12 presented Chinese CNC models were equipped with Japanese or German controllers.

FT analysis of Russian filings reveals at least $3 million worth of shipments including Heidenhain components entered Russia since early 2024. One significant shipment included a TNC640 control unit, produced in 2023, worth $345,000, delivered via China to the Baltic Industrial Company, a US-sanctioned Russian firm.

