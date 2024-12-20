Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

This Christmas, make democracy your gift to the world

byAlya Shandra
20/12/2024
1 minute read
Euromaidan Press patreon
This Christmas, make democracy your gift to the world

Without journalism, there’s no democracy. Without democracy, what are we celebrating?

In 2024, we reached 13 million readers.

That’s 13 million times we said “no” to disinformation, “yes” to democracy, and “not on our watch” to $1.5-billion Russian propaganda machine trying to rewrite Ukraine’s story.

Think about it: each member of our team counters over $115 million worth of Russian propaganda. Some call it David vs. Goliath. We call it Monday through Sunday.

This Christmas, we’re not asking for much – just $2,025 for 2025. It’s not for tinsel or treats – it’s for typing, fact-checking, and keeping democracy’s lights on when others want to dim them.

They have billions, but we have you – our readers, supporters, and fellow guardians of freedom.

Join our fight for 2025. Because while Santa comes once a year, truth needs defending every day.

This Christmas, give democracy its best gift yet – become our patron:

Become a Patron!

(if you’d rather make a one-time donation instead, check out other ways here.)

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts