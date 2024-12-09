Russia to return to Syria, Africa if Ukraine falls, says Zelenskyy

The regime of Bashar al-Assad fell in Syria because nearly 800,000 Russian troops are stationed in Ukraine, stated President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal, according to Ukrinform.

On 8 December, Bashar al-Assad, who ruled Syria for 24 years, fled the country. This marks a major setback for Russia, whose military intervention over the past 10 years sustained Bashar al-Assad’s regime in exchange for access to the Tartus port and Khmeimim airbase for operations in the Middle East and Africa.

“Why do we need the help and confidence of our partners? Because we see that Assad’s regime fell because there were no real powerful Russian troops in Syria. Let’s be honest. All of them have been redeployed to Ukraine, and almost 800,000 Russian troops are staying on Ukrainian territory. This shows that the army of this pseudo-empire is currently fighting against the Ukrainian people,” he said.

Zelenskyy pointed out that countries need to understand that Ukraine’s strength determines Russia’s army’s strength. He emphasized that global success lies in unity around Ukraine.

“If Ukraine falls, Putin will return to Syria, Africa, and many other countries,” said the Ukrainian leader.

On 8 December, the united forces of the Syrian opposition announced the liberation of Damascus and the escape of President Bashar al-Assad from the capital.

Additionally, reports emerged that Assad arrived in Moscow with his family to seek asylum.

Recently, independent naval analyst H.I. Sutton said that Russia’s ability to maintain its military presence and influence in Africa faces a significant challenge as its naval base in Tartus, Syria, comes under threat amid the fall of the Assad regime.

According to Sutton, Tartus, Russia’s most important naval base outside its territory, hosts the permanent Mediterranean Sea task force. It accommodates several crucial military assets, including cruise missile-capable warships, Kilo submarines, and essential auxiliary vessels like oilers.

Related: