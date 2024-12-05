3,000 ships have used Ukraine’s maritime corridor, carrying 85 million tons of cargo

Ukraine’s maritime corridor has facilitated the passage of 3,000 vessels carrying over 85 million tons of cargo since its establishment in August 2023, according to Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the Parliament’s Tax Committee.

The corridor, launched after Russia’s unilateral withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, has been particularly crucial for agricultural exports, which account for 57 million tons – approximately 68% of all maritime cargo flow. This agricultural output has reached nearly 50 countries, providing food access to over 400 million people worldwide.

“In November alone, the Black Sea and Danube ports processed 7.5 million tons of cargo – a 41% increase compared to November 2023,” Hetmantsev reported. The total cargo turnover in Ukrainian seaports from January to November reached 89.8 million tons, representing a 69.8% increase over the same period last year.

These achievements come despite severe security challenges. Port infrastructure has faced attacks approximately every 36 hours in recent months, resulting in over 300 facilities damaged or destroyed, about 200 vehicles damaged, more than 20 foreign vessels affected and nearly 100 casualties among port workers, logistics company employees, and sailors.

“Despite these challenges, the maritime corridor and port infrastructure continue to operate, increasing export volumes and making a significant contribution to maintaining stability and economic recovery,” Hetmantsev emphasized.

