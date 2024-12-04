Ukraine receives MOPMS systems from US to fortify frontlines against Russian advances

The US has unveiled a new military aid package for Ukraine, featuring ADAM anti-personnel mines and M131 Modular Pack Mine Systems (MOPMS), reports Defense Express.

MOPMS is important for Ukraine as it enhances the country’s defensive capabilities amid the war with Russia. This portable system allows Ukrainian forces to lay mixed minefields quickly and effectively, utilizing a modular design that can be easily transported and deployed by soldiers or vehicles. The MOPMS is equipped with both anti-tank and anti-personnel mines, providing a versatile tool for creating obstacles against advancing enemy forces.

The M131 MOPMS system, first introduced to the US Army in the early 1980s, made its combat debut against Iraq during Operation Desert Storm in 1991.

In simple terms, the MOPMS is a “suitcase” 70 by 50 centimeters that weighs 55 kilograms. It contains seven cassettes holding 21 mines: 17 M78 anti-tank mines with magnetic sensors (featuring a 585-gram-shaped charge) and four M77 anti-personnel mines (containing 410 grams of explosives).

These mines are ejected from the container up to 35 meters away. A single M131 MOPMS container creates a minefield 70 meters wide and 35 meters deep. The standard self-destruct setting for the mines is four hours after deployment.

The M131 MOPMS system can serve as a primary tool for remote mine deployment or as a supplementary system in conjunction with other available means.

Earlier, the General Staff of Ukraine reported that in October alone, Russian forces lost or damaged over 20 pieces of military equipment due to mine-explosive barriers. These barriers were set up by the engineering troops of the Support Forces with the help of a tactical group in Kursk Oblast.

The Ukrainian military says Russian forces lost or damaged seven armored personnel carriers, seven infantry fighting vehicles, one “Tiger” armored vehicle, and five T-72 main battle tanks in October.

