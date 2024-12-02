Eng
Fico criticizes EU’s top brass for supporting Ukraine

byLesia Dubenko
02/12/2024
1 minute read
Fico opposes Ukraine support
Robert Fico/screenshot
Fico criticizes EU’s top brass for supporting Ukraine

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico took a swipe at the EU’s new foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, Council President António Costa and Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos after they expressed support for Ukraine on behalf the Union.

In a call with the European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen, Fico claimed that neither members of the Commission nor the president of the European Council are allowed to make statements in the name of the bloc “on which the European Union and the European Council have never agreed.”

He also claimed that he’d not budge his views and believes that the EU should not send military aid to Ukraine.

This is not the first time Fico, who is planning to attend a WWII part parade in Moscow on 9th of May, criticizes EU’s top brass.

On 30 November he posted a video on Facebook where he lambasted Estonia’s ex-PM Kaja Kallas for her pro-US and “open hatred of the Russian Federation” stance.

His Smer party also voted against the newly-appointed Commission last week despite it featuring the Slovak commissioner Maroš Šefčovič whom Smer tapped for the position.

