Hundreds of Russian soldiers taken POWs during the recent Ukrainian offensive

Hundreds of Russian soldiers were taken POWs during the recent Ukrainian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, Zelenskyy told Reuters in the interview. However, he confirmed, Russia still has more POWs than Ukraine, the task is to go on and exchange back all Ukrainians.

Russia took a lot of Ukrainian POWs during the encirclement of Mariupol in May, when Ukrainian soldiers received the order to surrender while, according to Zelenskyy, there was no opportunity to reach Mariupol and lift encirclement at that time.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1571578098117738497