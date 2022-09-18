Hundreds of Russian soldiers taken POWs during the recent Ukrainian offensive

Latest news Ukraine

Hundreds of Russian soldiers were taken POWs during the recent Ukrainian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, Zelenskyy told Reuters in the interview. However, he confirmed, Russia still has more POWs than Ukraine, the task is to go on and exchange back all Ukrainians.

Russia took a lot of Ukrainian POWs during the encirclement of Mariupol in May, when Ukrainian soldiers received the order to surrender while, according to Zelenskyy, there was no opportunity to reach Mariupol and lift encirclement at that time.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1571578098117738497

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags