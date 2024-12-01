Eng
US suspends strategic partnership with Georgia over EU accession halt

The US State Department cites the Georgian ruling party’s anti-constitutional actions, police violence against peaceful protests, and increased susceptibility to Moscow, urging Tbilisi to return to its Euro-Atlantic path.
Pro-EU protesters in Tbilisi, Georgia, the night of 30 November 2024. Photo: Tbel Abuseridze
Late on 30 November, the US Department of State announced the suspension of its strategic partnership with Tbilisi following the decision by the country’s pro-Russian Georgian Dream ruling party to halt the Georgia’s European Union accession process.

Georgia has faced unrest after the government suspended EU accession talks until 2028 last week, reversing a constitutional commitment. Protests in Tbilisi led to clashes with police, who used water cannons and tear gas, resulting in numerous arrests and injuries.

In a statement, Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemned the move, describing it as unconstitutional and a betrayal of Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic commitments.

“By suspending Georgia’s EU accession process, Georgian Dream has rejected the opportunity for closer ties with Europe and made Georgia more vulnerable to the Kremlin,” Miller stated.

The US emphasized that the Georgian people overwhelmingly support European integration, and halting the process violates their constitutional promise.

The US also criticized the excessive use of police force against peaceful protesters opposing Georgian Dream’s decision.

“We condemn the excessive use of force by police against Georgians seeking to exercise their rights to assembly and expression,” Miller added, calling for all sides to ensure protests remain peaceful.

Miller’s statement describes Georgian Dream’s actions as anti-democratic and in direct violation of the principles underpinning the US-Georgia Strategic Partnership. These principles include commitments to democracy, the rule of law, civil society, human rights, and anti-corruption efforts.

“Georgian Dream’s anti-democratic actions have violated the core tenets of our US-Georgia Strategic Partnership,” the statement said.

“As a result,” the United States has suspended this partnership mechanism, the statement says. The State Department also urged the Georgian government to return to its Euro-Atlantic path, transparently investigate parliamentary election irregularities, and repeal laws restricting freedoms of assembly and expression.

